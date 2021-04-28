See All Neurologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Shervin Eshraghi, MD

Neurology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shervin Eshraghi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Eshraghi works at Cedars Sinai Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shervin Eshraghi
    18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 300, Tarzana, CA 91356
(424) 314-0050
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Botox® for Blepharospasm
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Walking
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Stroke
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 28, 2021
    As a patient & advocate who has seen many neurologists in the past , Dr. Eshraghi is one of the few that take my point of into account . I have gotten the best results , made the most progress & have the most respect for one neurologist , Dr. Eshraghi
    About Dr. Shervin Eshraghi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and Persian
    NPI Number
    1538191507
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin Wi
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals & Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Toronto Canada
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shervin Eshraghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshraghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eshraghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eshraghi works at Cedars Sinai Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eshraghi’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshraghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshraghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshraghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshraghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

