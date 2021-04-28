Dr. Shervin Eshraghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshraghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shervin Eshraghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shervin Eshraghi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Shervin Eshraghi18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 300, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (424) 314-0050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a patient & advocate who has seen many neurologists in the past , Dr. Eshraghi is one of the few that take my point of into account . I have gotten the best results , made the most progress & have the most respect for one neurologist , Dr. Eshraghi
About Dr. Shervin Eshraghi, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Medical College Of Wisconsin Wi
- Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals & Clinics
- Saba University School of Medicine
- University Of Toronto Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eshraghi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eshraghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eshraghi speaks French and Persian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshraghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshraghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshraghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshraghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.