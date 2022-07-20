See All Anesthesiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Shervin Harandi, MD

Anesthesiology
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shervin Harandi, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Harandi works at Modern Pain Management, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Modern Pain Management, Houston, TX
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 235, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 298-0120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Harandi was kind, knowledgeable, and very helpful while listening to my case and determining the best treatment plan for me. 10/10 would recommend!
    Joêlle Karam — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Shervin Harandi, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063771509
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    • Baylor Col of Med
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
