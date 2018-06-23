Dr. Shervin Naderi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naderi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shervin Naderi, MD
Overview of Dr. Shervin Naderi, MD
Dr. Shervin Naderi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They completed their fellowship with Meridian Plastic Surgery Center / Indiana University School Of Med
Dr. Naderi works at
Dr. Naderi's Office Locations
The Naderi Center5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1655, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 222-2020
The Naderi Center1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 551, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 481-0002
The Naderi Center for Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Care, PLLC297 Herndon Pkwy, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 481-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Naderi: genuine, talented, caring doctor. I’ve been a patient for a year now. He is skilled, sculpted a beautiful nose that aligned with my features. I’m Asian with thinner skin, paler complexation but the nose newly built nose looked like I was born with it :-) Staff & Professionalism: his stuff are accommodating, sweet and very helpful. Every single visit I waited under 10 minutes. Note to future patients: Congrats!! you’ve selected the right man to do the job.
About Dr. Shervin Naderi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic, Persian and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Meridian Plastic Surgery Center / Indiana University School Of Med
- Indiana Univ
- Clarian Health Partners
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
