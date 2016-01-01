Dr. Sadrpour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shervin Sadrpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shervin Sadrpour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Sadrpour works at
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group23929 McBean Pkwy Ste 216, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-1534
2
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group16542 Ventura Blvd Ste 402, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 782-5041
3
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group14901 Rinaldi St Ste 110, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-1339
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shervin Sadrpour, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1821287509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Sadrpour has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Third Degree Heart Block and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadrpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadrpour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadrpour.
