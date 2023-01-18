Dr. Shervondalonn Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shervondalonn Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Shervondalonn Brown, MD
Dr. Shervondalonn Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown was very attentive and told me all my options. She was very kind and personable. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Shervondalonn Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1922198480
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
351 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.