Dr. Sherwin Attai, MD
Dr. Sherwin Attai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Groesbeck, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Limestone Medical Center and Parkview Regional Hospital.
Limestone Medical Center701 McClintic Dr, Groesbeck, TX 76642 Directions (254) 399-5400Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wayco Cardiology Association7125 New Sanger Ave Ste A, Woodway, TX 76712 Directions (254) 399-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Limestone Medical Center
- Parkview Regional Hospital
I will ditto what everyone has said. We've known Dr. Attai since 2009 and love him to death. He was great with my husband also in his first emergency and ever since.
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
