Overview

Dr. Sherwin Attai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Groesbeck, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Limestone Medical Center and Parkview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Attai works at Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck, TX with other offices in Woodway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.