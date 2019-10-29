See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sherwin Ho, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sherwin Ho, MD

Dr. Sherwin Ho, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center and West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Ho works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Chicago Medical Center
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-5978
  2. 2
    University of Chicago Hospitals
    5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 834-3531
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park
    14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 834-1634
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sherwin Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508921339
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherwin Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

