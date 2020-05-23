Overview

Dr. Sherwin Yen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine|Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Yen works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.