Dr. Sherwin Zargaroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherwin Zargaroff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Uro-Surg Associates350 NW 84th Ave Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 474-2929
Florida Urology Associates240 W Indiantown Rd Ste 107, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 876-5649Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rockwell Mens Health2801 NE 213th St Ste 809, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 542-4774Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I did the penile filler. It was initially swollen for a day but then settled down. Looks and feels great. I got the permanent filler. Recommend him and his staff. Office is really nice and clean. Overall very happy. Thanks
About Dr. Sherwin Zargaroff, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U/mcgaw
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
- Urology
Dr. Zargaroff works at
