Dr. Cantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherwood Cantor, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherwood Cantor, MD
Dr. Sherwood Cantor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cantor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cantor's Office Locations
-
1
Sherwood R Cantor MD PA9275 SW 152nd St Ste 105, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 251-0449
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantor?
Dr. Cantor has been my doctor for 40 years, prescribing effective meds and interacting ‘therapeutically’ with me this whole time. While we speak only 3 or 4 times a year now, I feel so fortunate that he has been my doctor.
About Dr. Sherwood Cantor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1760446512
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantor works at
Dr. Cantor has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.