Dr. Sherwood West, DDS
Dr. Sherwood West, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette University College Of Dentistry.
Sarasota office3850 S Osprey Ave Ste 202, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 254-5979
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
The staff is so nice!! I was referred here by someone and I am so happy that I came to Family Dentistree. I work for Sarasota Memorial Hospital and I am so glad that they are in my network. Dr. West was so friendly and I understood everything that he told me. And all but not least he is handsome. #Family Dentistree
- Dentistry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952471690
- Marquette University College Of Dentistry
