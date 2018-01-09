Dr. Sheryl Ely, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Ely, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sheryl Ely, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gainesville, FL.

Locations
Ely, Sheryl4140 NW 27th Ln Ste H, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 415-0008
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ely is my regular Dentist, has been for years, ever since she took over from Dr Thompson. I have no complaints. Can't say enough about the staff or hygienist, all good from my perspective.
About Dr. Sheryl Ely, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1275789083
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ely accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.