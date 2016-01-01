See All Dermatologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Sheryl Feingold, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sheryl Feingold, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Feingold works at Turow & Tierney Pediatrics PC in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Turow & Tierney Pediatrics PC
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 140, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 301-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Tinea Versicolor
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sheryl Feingold, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1972567550
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheryl Feingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feingold works at Turow & Tierney Pediatrics PC in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Feingold’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Feingold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feingold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

