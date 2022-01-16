See All Radiation Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH

Radiation Oncology
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH

Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Green works at FPA/Radiation Oncology Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Green's Office Locations

  1. 1
    FPA/Radiation Oncology Associates
    1184 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Green?

    Jan 16, 2022
    Very sharp, very responsive to queries, and follows up diligently. Green and her whole team are first rate for radiation after lumpectomy.
    — Jan 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Green to family and friends

    Dr. Green's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Green

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH.

    About Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1629040829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johannesburg Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green works at FPA/Radiation Oncology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.