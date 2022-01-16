Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheryl Green, MB BCH is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Morningside.
FPA/Radiation Oncology Associates1184 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very sharp, very responsive to queries, and follows up diligently. Green and her whole team are first rate for radiation after lumpectomy.
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Female
- 1629040829
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Johannesburg Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
