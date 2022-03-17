See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Sheryl Hanawalt, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Chesterfield, MO
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheryl Hanawalt, DPM

Dr. Sheryl Hanawalt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanawalt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1585 Woodlake Dr, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 434-7430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr. Hanawalt's office saw me as a new patient emergency on the same day my internist called for an appointment. The Doctor and her staff were very professional and helpful, and made every effort to inform me. I recommend her very highly!
    Robert F — Mar 17, 2022
    Dr. Hanawalt's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hanawalt

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Sheryl Hanawalt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780971846
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SSM - DePaul Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheryl Hanawalt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanawalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanawalt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanawalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanawalt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanawalt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanawalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanawalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
