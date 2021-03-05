See All Dermatologists in Northbrook, IL
Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Hoyer works at North Shore Center for Medical Aesthetics Ltd. in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Divya Singh-Behl, MD
Dr. Divya Singh-Behl, MD
4.8 (141)
View Profile
Dr. Leslie Bernstein, MD
Dr. Leslie Bernstein, MD
4.6 (32)
View Profile
Morgan Nixon, PA
Morgan Nixon, PA
5.0 (216)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Center for Medical Aesthetics Ltd.
    1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 401, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 480-1111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Warts
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Warts
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hoyer?

    Mar 05, 2021
    Excellent. Dr. Hoyer researched and found the best medical solution to treat my granuloma annulare (GA), which is rare and hard to treat. I appreciate the time, resources and compassion she has shown in helping me find the right medicine to make my condition better.
    — Mar 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hoyer to family and friends

    Dr. Hoyer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hoyer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD.

    About Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760474928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoyer works at North Shore Center for Medical Aesthetics Ltd. in Northbrook, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hoyer’s profile.

    Dr. Hoyer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.