Dr. Sheryl Okuhara, DO

Internal Medicine
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheryl Okuhara, DO

Dr. Sheryl Okuhara, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health and Sciences, Kansas City Mo and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Okuhara works at Bradenton Cardiology Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Okuhara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood Ranch Medical Group
    8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 210, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 782-2800
  2. 2
    Lakewood Ranch Primary Care
    1854 Rye Rd, Bradenton, FL 34212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 216-3939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Dehydration
Dyslipidemia
Anemia
Dehydration
Dyslipidemia
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dehydration
Dyslipidemia
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vascular Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Okuhara was on time and very professional for my virtual appointment. She quickly diagnosed me and prescribed a medication to treat my symptoms
    Justin C. — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Sheryl Okuhara, DO

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

