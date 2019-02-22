Dr. Sheryl Oleski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oleski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Oleski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheryl Oleski, DO
Dr. Sheryl Oleski, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Oleski's Office Locations
Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates5 Morgan Hwy Ste 4, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 344-3788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dba North East Surgery Center423 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 558-6372
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Hi everyone, I been seeing Dr.S O'leski since she had started in Scranton. I alway's felt comfortable talking with her. Dr. takes the time to listen. Unfortunately, the State of Pa has made it very hard for people like me, that is in pain 24/7 to receive pain medicine. I am not happy with the St, but very happy with DR.
About Dr. Sheryl Oleski, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356307698
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
