Dr. Sheryl Price, DO
Dr. Sheryl Price, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Midwestern University / Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Price Family Medicine PLLC20325 N 51st Ave Ste 108, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 776-2772Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Definite keeper! Very intelligent and never rushes to conclusions. She has helped me become so much healthier in her teamwork approach in working with patients.
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801938873
- John C. Lincoln Hospital
- Midwestern University / Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.