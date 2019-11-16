See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Sheryl Rodts-Palenik, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sheryl Rodts-Palenik, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Rodts-Palenik works at Acadiana Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acadiana Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 204, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 989-9826
  2. 2
    Rapides Specialty Clinic
    501 Medical Center Dr Ste 4C, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 442-5800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 16, 2019
    Loved Dr. Sheryl! Kept us very informed and answered all of our questions along the way!
    — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Sheryl Rodts-Palenik, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528048642
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • Maricopa Med Center
    • Phoenix Integrated
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheryl Rodts-Palenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodts-Palenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodts-Palenik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodts-Palenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodts-Palenik has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodts-Palenik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodts-Palenik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodts-Palenik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodts-Palenik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodts-Palenik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

