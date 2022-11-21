Overview of Dr. Sheryl Smith, MD

Dr. Sheryl Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital and SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony.



Dr. Smith works at The Physicians Group LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.