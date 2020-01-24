Dr. Sheryl Tomack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Tomack, MD
Dr. Sheryl Tomack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWEST CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
- 1 85 E Merrick Rd, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 596-3030
Mercy Medical Center1000 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 705-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Upon arriving I was greeted by a very sweet receptionist. My wait was a bit longer than expected but it was well worth it! Doctor Tomack is very kind and compassionate and willing to listen to her patients concerns. I am very pleased by her expertise and I highly recommend her to anyone who needs an excellent doctor! Thank you!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MIDWEST CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Tomack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomack speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.