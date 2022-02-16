Dr. Sheryl Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheryl Young, MD
Dr. Sheryl Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Sciences Center
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Associated Plastic Surgeons11501 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-5297
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young performed a breast reduction on my 18 year old daughter. We couldn't have asked for a better experience - from the initial consultation, the surgery to the post-surgery care. My daughter was understandable more comfortable with a female surgeon, and we certainly found the right one! The surgery was six months ago, and her results are amazing! She will be heading off to college in the fall with breasts that fit her frame, and looks so good! It has been so fun to see her confidence and happiness blossom through this process - she no longer feels like the girl defined by oversized breasts. Thank you Dr. Young and staff!
About Dr. Sheryl Young, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- University Kans|University of Kansas Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
