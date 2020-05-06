See All Dermatologists in Layton, UT
Dr. Sheryll Vanderhooft, MD

Dermatology
2.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sheryll Vanderhooft, MD is a Dermatologist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Vanderhooft works at University Of Utah Pediatric Dermatology in Layton, UT with other offices in Riverton, UT and Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Of Utah Pediatric Dermatology
    201 W Layton Pkwy Fl 3, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-2955
  2. 2
    Pediatric Dermatology - Outpatient Services at Riverton
    3773 W 12600 S Fl 3, Riverton, UT 84065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-2955
  3. 3
    Pediatric Gastroenterology
    81 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-2955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Primary Children's Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • SelectHealth
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sheryll Vanderhooft, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356426829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Seattle Childrens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheryll Vanderhooft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderhooft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanderhooft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanderhooft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderhooft. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderhooft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderhooft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderhooft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.