Overview of Dr. Sheshashree Seshadri, MD

Dr. Sheshashree Seshadri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Seshadri works at Bay Area Community Health in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.