Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetal Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shetal Amin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
Legacy Community Health Services Inc6550 Mapleridge St Ste 106, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 351-7360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt that Dr. Amin was very empathetic and tried to make sure I had any other help I may need. Very present and explained medications well.
About Dr. Shetal Amin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1548450596
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
