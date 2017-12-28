See All Podiatric Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Podiatric Surgery
Overview of Dr. Shetal Nicholas Desai, DPM

Dr. Shetal Nicholas Desai, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at Texas Pain Consultant Associates Llp in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

    Texas Pain Consultant Associates Llp
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 410, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Foot Injuries
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
Wound Care and Management
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Elderplan
    First Health
    Guardian
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    Principal Life
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Dec 28, 2017
    There are not enough stars on this rating system for Dr. Desai, he is the kindest most caring doctor I have ever met. My brother came in from out of state and had some major foot issues. Dr. Desai was there for him and the family explaining everything from the E.R. through surgery and the follow up visits. Our family was blessed to have Dr. Desai assigned to my Brother, whenever I drive by the hospital I think about how much he helped our family.
    Jack Serrano in Missouri City, TX — Dec 28, 2017
    About Dr. Shetal Nicholas Desai, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    1417999012
    Education & Certifications

    NY Presbyterian Hospital Network/Metro-Lincoln-FCNY
    St Barnabas/Cornell/NYPresbyterian Hospital Netwrok
    New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shetal Nicholas Desai, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Texas Pain Consultant Associates Llp in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Desai's profile.

    Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

