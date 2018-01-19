Overview

Dr. Shevanti Jegasothy, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Jegasothy works at Miami Skin Institute in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.