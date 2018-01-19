Dr. Shevanti Jegasothy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jegasothy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shevanti Jegasothy, MD
Dr. Shevanti Jegasothy, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Miami Skin Institute135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 870, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Scheduling is very easy always happy with my results. Have been coming to Dr. J for several years now and have recommended her to family and friends.
About Dr. Shevanti Jegasothy, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jegasothy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jegasothy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jegasothy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jegasothy works at
Dr. Jegasothy speaks French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jegasothy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jegasothy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jegasothy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jegasothy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.