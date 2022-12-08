Dr. Shey Ditto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shey Ditto, DO
Overview
Dr. Shey Ditto, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Ditto works at
Locations
Ditto Surgical2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 220, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4452
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ditto did an infected mesh removal on my mother in May. She had severe complications and infections that kept reoccurring due to the mesh. Dr ditto took her on as a patient while others doctors turned her away. Surgery was a success he explained everything step by step and was patient & kind. My family and mom are so so grateful for him and his wonderful team. Highly recommended Dr.Ditto! ??????
About Dr. Shey Ditto, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1316387061
Education & Certifications
- BodEvolve - Cosmetic and Bariatric Surgery
- Plaza Medical Center
- Plaza Medical Center
- Lincoln Memorial University
