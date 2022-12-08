Overview

Dr. Shey Ditto, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Ditto works at Ditto Surgical in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.