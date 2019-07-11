Overview

Dr. Shibani Munshi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Munshi works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.