Dr. Shibu Oommen, MD
Overview
Dr. Shibu Oommen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Baylon Ambulatory Endoscopy Center4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 210, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6021
Baylor Scott & White Primary Care At the Star3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 910, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oommen's demeanor is such that I feel comfortable with him doing any procedure.
About Dr. Shibu Oommen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Malay
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
