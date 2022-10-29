Overview

Dr. Shibu Oommen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Oommen works at Baylon Ambulatory Endoscopy Center in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.