Dr. Shicha Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shicha Kumar, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from WOOD HYGIENIC INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (248) 551-0360Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I recently had a lumpectomy and biopsy performed by Dr. Kumar. She is extremely caring and provides a ton of options with detailed explanations. I couldn't be happier with her. On my first visit, she drew a bunch of pictures for me so I would understand everything that led me there and what my options were.
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1518100262
- WOOD HYGIENIC INSTITUTE
- General Surgery
