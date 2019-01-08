See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Shichun Bao, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shichun Bao, MD

Dr. Shichun Bao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Bao works at VANDERBILT MEDICAL GROUP in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Surgical Oncology & Endocrine Surgery
    Division of Surgical Oncology & Endocrine Surgery
1215 21st Ave S Ste 8210, Nashville, TN 37232
(615) 343-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dr. Shichun Bao, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shichun Bao, MD.

    About Dr. Shichun Bao, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    1487738597
    Education & Certifications

    Pitt Co Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    Shanghai School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shichun Bao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bao works at VANDERBILT MEDICAL GROUP in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bao’s profile.

    Dr. Bao has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.