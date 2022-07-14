Overview of Dr. Shiel Patel, MD

Dr. Shiel Patel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.



Dr. Patel works at Thrive Ortho & Spine in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Woodstock, GA, Lilburn, GA and Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

