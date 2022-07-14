Dr. Shiel Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiel Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Shiel Patel, MD
Dr. Shiel Patel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Thrive Ortho & Spine505 Irvin Ct Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (678) 785-2036Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Thrive Ortho & Spine1720 Phoenix Blvd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (678) 785-2028Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Thrive Medical Partners5775 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE Ste C-150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 785-2030
Thrive Ortho & Spine100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 120, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 785-2032Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Thrive Ortho & Spine3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (678) 785-2035Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Thrive Orthopaedics1498 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 785-2034Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel and his team were great from the first visit to my procedure and follow up appointment. He made me feel that my care was very important to my well being. I would highly recommend seeing Dr. Patel and Thrive Ortho for your treatment when you have a neck, back injury. I give the practice a 100% overall score for being thoughtful, caring and providing dynamic medical services.
About Dr. Shiel Patel, MD
- Pain Management
- 8 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1346859030
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto Medical School - Department of Anesthesia
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.