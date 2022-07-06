Dr. Shields Abernathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abernathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shields Abernathy, MD
Overview
Dr. Shields Abernathy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Abernathy works at
Locations
Shields B. Abernathy, M.D.1050 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abernathy has been our allergist for years. He has been great and helped us immensely. Thanks Dr. Abernathy. Enjoy your retirement.
About Dr. Shields Abernathy, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1508886235
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA/Wadsworth Medical Center
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Harvard University School Of Public Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine

