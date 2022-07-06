Overview

Dr. Shields Abernathy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Abernathy works at Shields B. Abernathy, M.D. in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pharyngitis, Pharyngitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.