Dr. Chino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shigeru Chino, MD
Overview of Dr. Shigeru Chino, MD
Dr. Shigeru Chino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Chino's Office Locations
Shigeru Chino M.d. Inc.27601 Forbes Rd Ste 58, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 348-0459
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He treated me for lung cancer and explained everything and made sure I understood everything. My surgery went smoothly and his office keeps me advised when I need my check-ups. The staff at the hospital said they would go to him for the surgery I had becase of his excellence as a surgeon.
About Dr. Shigeru Chino, MD
- General Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chino has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Pleural Effusion and Empyema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chino.
