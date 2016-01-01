Dr. Shih-Chieh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeff Shih-Chieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeff Shih-Chieh, MD
Dr. Jeff Shih-Chieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Shih-Chieh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shih-Chieh's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (216) 444-5600
-
3
Praful V. Maroo M.d. Inc.18099 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 476-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shih-Chieh?
About Dr. Jeff Shih-Chieh, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336386820
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shih-Chieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih-Chieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih-Chieh works at
Dr. Shih-Chieh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih-Chieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih-Chieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih-Chieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih-Chieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih-Chieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.