Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih-Ting Tsai, MD
Overview
Dr. Shih-Ting Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
Patricia Shih-ting Tsai MD Inc.496 Old Newport Blvd Ste 1, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Tsai years ago and she was very professional, helpful and resourceful. She worked with my insurance and got me the treatment I needed.
About Dr. Shih-Ting Tsai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- U CA
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.