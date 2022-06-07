Overview

Dr. Shih-Ting Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Tsai works at Patricia Shih-ting Tsai MD Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.