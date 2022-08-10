Dr. Shihyau Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shihyau Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Shihyau Huang, MD
Dr. Shihyau Huang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 653-1894
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely a fantastic doctor who takes her tine. Very knowledgeable, qualified and respected by fellow doctors and students. Wonderful wound care specialist.
About Dr. Shihyau Huang, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1962795443
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.