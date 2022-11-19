Overview

Dr. Shikha Bharaktiya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Bharaktiya works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Surgery Associates in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.