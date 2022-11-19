Dr. Shikha Bharaktiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bharaktiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shikha Bharaktiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shikha Bharaktiya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
1
Sloan Gordon Dpm PA1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 520, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 779-4243
2
Endocrinology Clinics of Texas7500 Beechnut St Ste 252, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 779-4243
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Texas True Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, caring, and knowledgeable. She spends as much time as you need explaining things so you leave with a clear understanding.
About Dr. Shikha Bharaktiya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1467460139
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Chief Resident , Internal Medicine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bharaktiya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharaktiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bharaktiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bharaktiya has seen patients for Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bharaktiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bharaktiya speaks Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Vietnamese.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharaktiya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharaktiya.
