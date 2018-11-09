See All Family Doctors in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Shikha Deva, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shikha Deva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Deva works at Medstar Medical Group - Gaithersburg in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    MedStar Medical Group at Gaithersburg
    12111 Darnestown Rd Ste A, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 926-3095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease
Heart Palpitations
Drug Allergy Testing
Lyme Disease
Heart Palpitations
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Lyme Disease
Heart Palpitations
Drug Allergy Testing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Indigestion
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2018
    It's rare to find someone seemingly born for their role. Dr. Deva is, hands-down, the best doctor we have ever had. Her bedside manner is second-to-none. In our family's dealings with her -- and there have been some complex medical issues to deal with -- she has always been so thoughtful, patient and holistic in her approach to trying to figure out what is wrong and offering a plan of action. My wife and I trust her judgment in a way that we simply don't with any of our other doctors.
    Mukerjee in North Potomac, MD — Nov 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Shikha Deva, MD
    About Dr. Shikha Deva, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114245966
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar Franklin Square
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UMBC
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shikha Deva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deva works at Medstar Medical Group - Gaithersburg in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Deva’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

