Dr. Shikha Sarebahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shikha Sarebahi, MD
Dr. Shikha Sarebahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Sarebahi works at
Dr. Sarebahi's Office Locations
Advanced Arthritis & Rheumatology Care PC2324 Colony Crossing Pl, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 391-8508
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Southside Regional Medical Center
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The wait time is reasonable and the staff is friendly!
About Dr. Shikha Sarebahi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1396948808
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Fairview Hosp/Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarebahi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarebahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarebahi works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarebahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarebahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarebahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarebahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.