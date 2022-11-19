See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.3 (57)
Map Pin Small Carrollton, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD

Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from State University New York Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Sethi works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sethi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carrollton Office
    4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 492-1334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Arthritis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Sethi is empathic, listens to concerns, and provides understandable explanations and options for treatments. I’m 82 years old and have interacted with many physicians… Dr Sethi is one of the best.
    Bill Spino — Nov 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD
    About Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326268087
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Cornell-Columbia Universities|University of Virginia
    Internship
    • New York Med Coll/ St. Vincent's Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • State University New York Health Sciences Center
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sethi works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sethi’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

