Dr. Shil Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (65)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shil Patel, MD

Dr. Shil Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at TAYLOR RETINA CENTER in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Oncology & Hematology PA
    3322 Wellons Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 633-5100
  2. 2
    Taylor Retina Center, New Bern, NC
    1403 McCarthy Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 633-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Anterior Vitrectomy
Blindness
Chorioretinitis
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Hyphema
Iridotomy
Keratitis
Ocular Prosthetics
Pars Planitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinoschisis
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Alta Health Network
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Shil Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750541553
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Associated Retina Consultants Ltd
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

