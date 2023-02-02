Overview of Dr. Shil Patel, MD

Dr. Shil Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at TAYLOR RETINA CENTER in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.