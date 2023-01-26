Overview

Dr. Shilen Lakhani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Marshall University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Lakhani works at Gastro Health in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.