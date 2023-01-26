Dr. Shilen Lakhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilen Lakhani, MD
Overview
Dr. Shilen Lakhani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Marshall University School of Medicine|Marshall University|Marshall University School of Medicine|Marshall University|Marshall University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health1939 Roland Clarke Pl Ste 200, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (202) 753-6577
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakhani?
I had my first appointment with Dr. Shilen Lakhani I was very happy and impressed with him, listened to me well and explained the potential cause and path going forward. He did not seem to rush and very pleasant to talk to.
About Dr. Shilen Lakhani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1871503599
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital Department Of Gastroenterology|Georgetown University Hospital Department Of Gastroenterology|Georgetown University Hospital Department Of Gastroenterology|Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University Hospital Dept Of Internal Medicine
- Marshall University School of Medicine|Marshall University|Marshall University School of Medicine|Marshall University|Marshall University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Dr. Lakhani has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lakhani speaks Gujarati.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.