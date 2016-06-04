Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shilen Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shilen Patel, MD
Dr. Shilen Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill, Bravera Health Brooksville, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
Florida Cancer Specialists - Spring Hill7154 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 596-1926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - County Line Road11063 County Line Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 688-7744
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Wesley Chapel26823 TANIC DR, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 279-7107
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Patel to anyone. He is knowledgeable, personable and an excellent Doctor. He spends time with his patients, answers all your questions and cares about your overall health. I see him in the County Line office.
About Dr. Shilen Patel, MD
- Oncology
- English, Gujarati
- 1811189681
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- SUNY at Stony Brook School of Medicine
- St George's University
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.