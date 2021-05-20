Overview of Dr. Shilpa Bamrolia, MD

Dr. Shilpa Bamrolia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Bamrolia works at Aurora Health Center in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.