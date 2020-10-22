Overview of Dr. Shilpa Carlson, DO

Dr. Shilpa Carlson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Springfield, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Nephrology Associates, PC in Springfield, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Iron Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.