Dr. Shilpa Clott, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shilpa Clott, MD

Dr. Shilpa Clott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahneman University School Of Medicine|Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Clott works at Somerset Women's Care in Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Center LLC
    31 Mountain Blvd Bldg D, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-1585
  2. 2
    Somerset Women's Care, Warren, NJ
    5 Mountain Blvd Ste 1, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-1584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Breech Position
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Breech Position

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shilpa Clott, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1083635940
    Education & Certifications

    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Hahneman University School Of Medicine|Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
