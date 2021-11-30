Dr. Diwan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shilpa Diwan, MD
Overview of Dr. Shilpa Diwan, MD
Dr. Shilpa Diwan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Diwan works at
Dr. Diwan's Office Locations
Shilpa Diwan MD Inc19772 MacArthur Blvd Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 304-6727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was seeing Dr Diwan for approximately one year. She was very compassionate and not pushy at all. She gave me time to think about starting medication and gave me resources to look at before starting. Her assistants are very helpful and quick to respond.
About Dr. Shilpa Diwan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942457999
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diwan works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Diwan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.